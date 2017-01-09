Recent News

21 flu-related deaths at IH care facilities, outbreaks in Trail and Castlegar
Submitted by Trail Champion on Wednesday, January 4, 2017 - 5:14pm

Influenza outbreaks are plaguing longterm care facilities in the Interior Health region, including ones in Castlegar and Trail, according to Pamela De Bruin, IH manager for Communicable Diseases...

Kootenay Lake Fishing Report — Great Start to 2017
by Contributor on Monday, January 9, 2017 - 2:27pm

New Year. New Fishing Report from Kerry Reed of Reel Adventures Sportfishing.

Kerry says he spent most of the the holidays on the water with lots of friends in town looking to get out and do something different.  And the fish co-operated as well with some great days for fishing.

Here's what's on tap for January.

Happy New Year...
Trail Air Cadets help keep Polar Bear Swimmers warm
by Contributor on Wednesday, January 4, 2017 - 6:17pm

The Squadron Sponsoring Committee of 531 Squadron, City of Trail, Royal Canadian Air Cadets ran the concession at the Annual Trail Polar Bear Swim on Jan. 1.

There were hot drinks, hot dogs, and chili. This is the first time that the air cadets have run the concession in a few years. The concession served about 50 people, and cadets hope to do so again in the future. ...
'Expect an increase' — Kootenay Columbia Property Assessment Notices in the mail
by Nelson Daily Staff on Tuesday, January 3, 2017 - 12:23pm

It’s that time of year when taxpayers get a handle on part of the cost-of-living equation in the New Year.

One of those expenses is reflected in theassessed value of their properties for 2017, which according to Ramaish Shah, Deputy Assessor for the Kootenay Columbia region, is increasing.

"The majority of residential home owners within the region can expect an...
RCMP warn public of CRA scam making rounds
by Nelson Daily Staff on Monday, January 2, 2017 - 4:27pm

During the holiday season people are known for being a little more charitable.

However, the festive season also brings out crooks who find ways of tugging on purse strings of the public in fraudulent ways.

Constable Andrew McCabe of the Nelson RCMP warns the public in a media release about the fraudulent requests for money transfers during the holidays.

“We recently...

Restrictions and Delays at Northport Bridge

by Rossland Telegraph on 08 Jan 2017
The bridge at Northport

The 1500-foot-long bridge at Northport  on State Route 25, five miles south of the US-Canada border,  is open to single-lane, alternating  traffic only,  with no over-legal-weight or wide-load vehicles permitted; restrictions are in force 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and are expected to remain in place for up to six months.

Fentanyl a growing problem with more overdose deaths in Kootenay-Boundary in 2016

by Timothy Schafer on 05 Jan 2017
IH said fentanyl problem is growing more common in the Kootenay-Boundary region, and it increased in 2016. — Photo courtesy Creative Commons

The deadly problem with fentanyl overdoses grew in 2016 in the Kootenay-Boundary, but it is still lower than the regional and provincial rate, says an Interior Health official.

Gillian Frosst, epidemiologist with Interior Health, said the fentanyl problem is growing more common in the Kootenay-Boundary region, and it increased in 2016.

B.C. extends free HPV coverage to boys

by Contributor on 08 Jan 2017
The program is being expanded to Grade 6 Boys to improve protection against a range of HPV-caused cancers that affect both females and males.

Beginning this September, British Columbia will become the latest province to provide the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination to boys, as part of B.C.’s publicly funded immunization program, Health Minister Terry Lake announced Friday.

“We need to do everything we can to help girls and boys grow up to be healthy adults,” said Lake.

First step after BCTF's landmark court win sees Province provides $50 million to hire teachers

by Nelson Daily Staff on 05 Jan 2017
Hopefully the winner in Thursday's announcement will be the students in the classroom. — Photo courtesy BC Government website

Surprisingly, two sides that have battled tooth and nail for more than a decade have reached an agreement to inject some life, and much needed funding, into the public school system.

The BC Teachers Federation has reached agreement with the BC Public School Employers' Association and government on an interim measure to immediately create more than 1,000 new teaching positions — 1,100 according to the Liberal government — while discussions continue on full restoration of teachers' unconstitutionally stripped collective agreement language. 