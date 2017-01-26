Recent News

Current weather
Trail Weather
- Overcast
- Temperature: -1 °C
- Wind: Calm
26 January 2017 - 7:40am
|
by Castlegar Source on Wednesday, January 25, 2017 - 1:34pm
The Castlegar RCMP are asking for the public's assistance in locating a 54-year-old woman who left her home in Pass Creek yesterday and has not returned. Police have learned that Darilee Nolie was last seen at approximately 3 p.m. yesterday when she was given a ride to the Crescent Valley Bridge. She was believed to be hitc hiking towards Slocan Park, but this hasn't been...
|
by Kyra Hoggan on Monday, January 23, 2017 - 3:22pm
Marchers from Castlegar, Trail, Nelson, Rossland, Salmo and the Slocan Valley came together in Castlegar Saturday morning for the Women’s March on Washington, organized by Cara-Lee Malange, community education coordinator with the Mir Centre for Peace.
Malange said she was delighted at the turn-out for the event.
“We counted about 75 people in the end,”...
|
by Kyra Hoggan on Monday, January 23, 2017 - 2:00pm
Last week’s snowfall, while significant, didn’t even come close to breaking records, according to Southeast Fire centre’s weather forecaster Ron Lakeman.
He said Jan. 18 saw 26 cm of snow in a 24-hour period, compared to the record of 43.7 cm on Jan. 9, 1969.
“It was a good snowfall, but we’ve certainly seen more,” he said. “We were on...
|
by Contributor on Monday, January 23, 2017 - 1:44pm
Artists in all disciplines—as well as arts, culture and heritage organizations—are invited to apply for funding through the Columbia Kootenay Cultural Alliance (CKCA), which delivers the Arts, Culture and Heritage Program on behalf of Columbia Basin Trust.
“This year will be the 19th time the Columbia Basin Trust has given the Columbia Kootenay Cultural Alliance the...