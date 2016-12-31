Recent News

Current weather
Trail Weather
- Overcast, light snow
- Temperature: -6 °C
- Wind: Calm
31 December 2016 - 6:00pm
by Bruce Fuhr on Saturday, December 31, 2016 - 7:08pm
Good teams find ways to win.
And taking a look at the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League standings, the Beaver Valley Nitehawks are one of those good teams.
As a matter of fact, Beaver Valley, winners of seven of eight games, is the best team in KIJHL with 53 points.
The Hawks added to their league best 25-4-1-0-2 record by scoring a 2-1-overtime victory over the...
by Kyra Hoggan on Saturday, December 31, 2016 - 3:04pm
The entire local public can benefit from a Customer Appreciation Night being held at the Salmo Ski Hill Jan. 6 by Speedy Auto Glass.
Speedy’s Stephanie Syme said she and her partner bought the Castlegar company in April of 2016, and since then have enjoyed a lot of support from their customers – and now they want to pay it forward.
“We’ve always...
by Rossland Telegraph on Friday, December 30, 2016 - 4:52pm
News brief from down the hill:
Trail City Council has agreed to plan for construction of an "All Wheel Park" in 2018, subject to receiving a Recreation Infrastructure Grant for the project from Columbia Basin Trust; they will be asking CBT for $250,000. If they receive the grant, any remaining cost of the project will come from the City's capital fund, plus any...
by Contributor on Friday, December 30, 2016 - 4:20pm
Lower Columbia Community Direct Funds Final Report-Dec 31/16
The CDF’s mandate to distribute $600,000.00 provided by CBT over a three year period (2014-2016) is now coming to an end. The philosophy behind this CBT initiative was for certain geographic sub-regions located in the Columbia Basin to come together and invest in strategic investments within the sub-...