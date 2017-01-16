Recent News

Current weather
Trail Weather
- Broken clouds
- Temperature: -10 °C
- Wind: Southeast, 5.6 km/h
16 January 2017 - 10:00am
|
by Contributor on Tuesday, January 10, 2017 - 3:21pm
What better way to enjoy our beautiful Kootenay winter than an evening of guided snowshoeing in bright moonlight with friends and family? The West Kootenay Take a Hike Program invites your participation in our first annual moonlight snowshoe event featuring excellent food, live music, a silent auction and prizes - all in support of a great cause!
The Moonlight...
|
by Bob Hall on Monday, January 9, 2017 - 4:32pm
If the Selkirk College Saints are to claim British Columbia Intercollegiate Hockey League (BCIHL) supremacy in 2017, this weekend’s two-game series against the Simon Fraser University Clan will go a long way in setting the tone.
The four-time defending league champion Saints launch the second half of the season Friday at 7 pm. in the Castlegar & District Recreation Complex....
|
by Contributor on Monday, January 9, 2017 - 2:27pm
New Year. New Fishing Report from Kerry Reed of Reel Adventures Sportfishing.
Kerry says he spent most of the the holidays on the water with lots of friends in town looking to get out and do something different. And the fish co-operated as well with some great days for fishing.
Here's what's on tap for January.
Happy New Year...
|
by Contributor on Wednesday, January 4, 2017 - 6:17pm
The Squadron Sponsoring Committee of 531 Squadron, City of Trail, Royal Canadian Air Cadets ran the concession at the Annual Trail Polar Bear Swim on Jan. 1.
There were hot drinks, hot dogs, and chili. This is the first time that the air cadets have run the concession in a few years. The concession served about 50 people, and cadets hope to do so again in the future. ...