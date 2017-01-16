21 flu-related deaths at IH care facilities, outbreaks in Trail and Castlegar
Influenza outbreaks are plaguing longterm care facilities in the Interior Health region, including ones in Castlegar and Trail, according to Pamela De Bruin, IH manager for Communicable Diseases...

Recent News

Snowshoe by Moonlight at Red for a Good Cause
by Contributor on Tuesday, January 10, 2017 - 3:21pm

What better way to enjoy our beautiful Kootenay winter than an evening of guided snowshoeing in bright moonlight with friends and family? The West Kootenay Take a Hike Program invites your participation in our  first annual moonlight snowshoe event featuring excellent food, live music, a silent auction and prizes - all in support of a great cause!

Selkirk College Saints Kick Off 2017 with Vital Weekend Test
by Bob Hall on Monday, January 9, 2017 - 4:32pm

If the Selkirk College Saints are to claim British Columbia Intercollegiate Hockey League (BCIHL) supremacy in 2017, this weekend’s two-game series against the Simon Fraser University Clan will go a long way in setting the tone.

Kootenay Lake Fishing Report — Great Start to 2017
by Contributor on Monday, January 9, 2017 - 2:27pm

New Year. New Fishing Report from Kerry Reed of Reel Adventures Sportfishing.

Kerry says he spent most of the the holidays on the water with lots of friends in town looking to get out and do something different.  And the fish co-operated as well with some great days for fishing.

Here's what's on tap for January.

Trail Air Cadets help keep Polar Bear Swimmers warm
by Contributor on Wednesday, January 4, 2017 - 6:17pm

The Squadron Sponsoring Committee of 531 Squadron, City of Trail, Royal Canadian Air Cadets ran the concession at the Annual Trail Polar Bear Swim on Jan. 1.

Regional News

BCNU President says Thursday’s shooting at Boundary District Hospital could have been much worse

by Boundary Sentinel on 13 Jan 2017
A man walked who walked into Boundary District Hospital Thursday and shot himself is now being treated for his injuries and is in stable condition.
Nurses and front-line staff who work at Boundary District Hospital in Grand Forks are traumatized after a man walked into the emergency room on Thursday evening, pulled out a gun and shot himself.

The victim was airlifted to a Vancouver-area hospital and his condition is unknown.

Provincial & National

Money makes the world go around

by Dermod Travis on 15 Jan 2017
It appears for politicians, time is money.

After 15 months on the job, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is embarking on a cross-Canada tour, ostensibly to reconnect with Canadians or at least those that can't afford $1,525 to bend his ear in private.

It seems Trudeau – and other federal cabinet ministers – have a fondness for political fundraising events held behind closed doors, far away from prying eyes.

In political slang better known as cash-for-access, not to be confused with its kissing cousin pay-to-play.

Government workers in B.C. paid 7.4 per cent higher wages than comparable private-sector workers

by The Fraser Institute on 12 Jan 2017
The study finds that government employees in B.C.—including federal, provincial and municipal workers—received 7.4 per cent higher wages, on average.

Government workers in B.C. receive 7.4 per cent higher wages on average than comparable workers in the private sector, and enjoy much more generous non-wage benefits, too, finds a new study by the Fraser Institute, an independent, non-partisan Canadian public policy think-tank.