Recent News

Crash near Oasis sends five to hospital Monday
Submitted by Kyra Hoggan on Tuesday, December 20, 2016 - 11:21am

Five people have been sent to hospital after a three-vehicle collision between Castlegar and Trail Monday, according to Trail top cop Sgt. Darren Oelke.

He said police responded to a call...

Hawks Ghirardosi sinks Leafs in Overtime
by Bruce Fuhr on Saturday, December 31, 2016 - 7:08pm

Good teams find ways to win.

And taking a look at the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League standings, the Beaver Valley Nitehawks are one of those good teams.

As a matter of fact, Beaver Valley, winners of seven of eight games, is the best team in KIJHL with 53 points.

The Hawks added to their league best 25-4-1-0-2 record by scoring a 2-1-overtime victory over the...
Business hosts Customer Appreciation Night at Salmo Ski Hill
by Kyra Hoggan on Saturday, December 31, 2016 - 3:04pm

The entire local public can benefit from a Customer Appreciation Night being held at the Salmo Ski Hill Jan. 6 by Speedy Auto Glass.

Speedy’s Stephanie Syme said she and her partner bought the Castlegar company in April of 2016, and since then have enjoyed a lot of support from their customers – and now they want to pay it forward.

 “We’ve always...
Trail to Improve Aquatic Centre, Create a Skatepark
by Rossland Telegraph on Friday, December 30, 2016 - 4:52pm

News brief  from down the hill:

Trail City Council has agreed to plan for construction of an "All Wheel Park" in 2018, subject to receiving a Recreation Infrastructure Grant for the project from Columbia Basin Trust; they will be asking CBT for $250,000.  If they receive the grant, any remaining cost of the project will come from the City's capital fund, plus any...
$600,000 in Communmity Directed Funds: Who Got What?
by Contributor on Friday, December 30, 2016 - 4:20pm

Lower Columbia Community Direct Funds Final Report-Dec 31/16

The CDF’s mandate to distribute $600,000.00 provided by CBT over a three year period (2014-2016) is now coming to an end. The philosophy behind this CBT initiative was for certain geographic sub-regions located in the Columbia Basin to come together and invest in strategic investments within the sub-...

Pre-Christmas crash prompts police to caution against using cruise control on winter roads

by Kyra Hoggan on 31 Dec 2016
in
CFD first responders used the Jaws of Life to rescue a trapped motorist.

A single vehicle accident Dec. 23 has police reminding motorists not to use cruise control in current weather conditions.

Deputy fire chief Sam Lattanzio said the call came in at 11:22 a.m. to attend a single-vehicle roll over on Hwy 3A near the airport.

“The ambulance was already on scene – the vehicle had rolled down the bank off the southbound lane, and the occupant was trapped inside,” Lattanzio said. “We determined the level of urgency – the patient appeared to be stable and conscious, with no real life-threatening issues.”

Ootischenia structure fire prompts public warning

by Kyra Hoggan on 30 Dec 2016
in
Ootischenia structure fire prompts public warning

A fire in the wee hours of Friday morning has the Ootischenia Fire Department issuing a public warning.

Fire Chief George Hamm says the OFD responded to a call reporting a structure fire on Waterloo Road at roughly 12:30 a.m.

“Thanks to the quick actions of homeowners, the fire was contained to the room of origin – the furnace room,” Hamm said, adding it caused an estimated $5,000 in damage.

The homeowners were lodged in a hotel overnight while fire crews ventilated the worst of the smoke.

Steady growth continues for B.C.’s tourism sector

by Contributor on 29 Dec 2016
in
Improved air access connecting B.C. to Australia, China, Mexico and the United Kingdom have contributed to this growth.

In the first 10 months of 2016, nearly 4.9 million international visitors came to British Columbia.

The latest international overnight visitor numbers from Statistics Canada from January to October 2016 indicate a 12.2% increase over the same 10-month period last year, which translates to 531,431 more visitors to the province.

Month-over-month statistics show a 12.1% increase in October 2016 over October 2015. Other notable increases from key markets include:

Give the Gift that Keeps On Giving — register as an organ donor

by Contributor on 22 Dec 2016
in
British Columbians can register online using a computer or mobile device: www.transplant.bc.ca

The B.C. government is urging all British Columbians to get in the holiday spirit and consider giving the greatest gift of all – the gift of life – by registering as an organ donor.

Since Service BC and BC Transplant launched their unique awareness partnership in April 2015, 30,485 new donors have registered through Service BC.

Between April and September of this year, almost 12,000 new registrations were received through Service BC, more than tripling the number over the same period in 2015.