21 flu-related deaths at IH care facilities, outbreaks in Trail and Castlegar
Submitted by Trail Champion on Wednesday, January 4, 2017 - 5:14pm

Influenza outbreaks are plaguing longterm care facilities in the Interior Health region, including ones in Castlegar and Trail, according to Pamela De Bruin, IH manager for Communicable Diseases...

Recent News

RCMP report trio rescued after becoming lost in back country
by Nelson Daily Staff on Thursday, January 19, 2017 - 2:51pm

Three men are safe after being rescued from the back country by Search and Rescue RCMP Sergeant Monty Taylor of the Kootenay Boundary Regional Detachment said in a media release Thursday.

Taylor said RCMP became involved in the search after the Salmo detachment received a call Wednesday (January 18) from a Nelson resident saying her boyfriend had activated an emergency...
Take a Hike program hosts 'Moonlight Snowshoe' fundraising event
by Contributor on Monday, January 16, 2017 - 3:42pm

What better way to enjoy our beautiful Kootenay winter than an evening of guided snowshoeing under the moonlight with friends and family? The West Kootenay Take a Hike Program invites your participation in our first annual moonlight snowshoe event featuring excellent food, live music, a silent auction and prizes - all in support of a great cause!

The Moonlight Snowshoe is the West...
Saints remain in BCIHL hunt after weekend split with SFU Clan
by Bob Hall on Monday, January 16, 2017 - 12:30pm

The British Columbia Intercollegiate Hockey League (BCIHL) standings may not have changed much after a weekend series between the Selkirk College Saints and Simon Fraser University Clan, but more seeds were planted for what is shaping up to be a great second half of the season.

 The first-place Clan escaped a feisty Friday night contest with a 5-3 win, but the Saints responded...
Snowshoe by Moonlight at Red for a Good Cause
by Contributor on Tuesday, January 10, 2017 - 3:21pm

Regional News

Grand Forks to join thousands in Women's March against discrimination

by Shara JJ Cooper on 19 Jan 2017
in
Saturday, Grand Forks residents will join other Women's March on Washington rallies.

This Saturday, Grand Forks residents will rally in support of the Women's March on Washington. The march will begin at 10 a.m. in Gyro Park, next to the Grand Forks and District Public Library. Hot beverages will be available while participants listen to a few speakers before they start the march around the downtown core. 

KI holds special meeting to discuss league expansion Sunday in Castlegar

by Nelson Daily Sports on 19 Jan 2017
in
Reps from Quesnel and Williams Lake met with the KI brass earlier this month to express interest in joining the 20-team league.

If you build it, they will come.

It appears the movie Field of Dreams, substituting Kootenay International Junior Hockey League President Bill Ohlhausen for actor Kevin Costner, will make a special showing during a meeting of the Board of Governors Sunday in Castlegar.

The KIJHL has been building since the league started in 1966. And now the Junior B league is considering more expansion after interest was expressed by a group of hockey people in both Quesnel and Williams Lake to join.

Provincial & National

Bernie Sanders' style grassroots fundraising it's not

by Dermod Travis on 19 Jan 2017
in
In a statement, the Liberal party reported that individual donors had outnumbered its corporate donors by a four-to-one margin in 2016.

Mere hours before the New York Times went to press with its look at the B.C. Liberal party's ethical scorecard, the party chose to get its 2016 fundraising results out ahead of the storm.

One last chance at political counter-spin and what a marvel of spin it was. U.S. Republican party strategist Karl Rove would have been proud.

In a statement released on Friday, the Liberal party reported that individual donors had outnumbered its corporate donors by a four-to-one margin in 2016, with 9,324 individuals and 1,876 corporations making donations.

BC Coroners Service Releases 2017 Illicit Drug Death Numbers

by Contributor on 18 Jan 2017
in
The December deaths bring the provisional numbers for the full year of 2016 to a total of 914.

The number of illicit drug deaths in B.C. continues to increase each month with December numbers the highest ever recorded in a single month in the province, according to the latest statistics from the BC Coroners Service.

Provisional data show that a total of 142 persons died as a result of illicit drug use during the month of December, an average of nine every two days.

The December deaths bring the provisional numbers for the full year of 2016 to a total of 914, an increase of almost 80% over the number of deaths in the previous year.